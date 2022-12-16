Washington's tech companies are cutting thousands of jobs, but hiring in other industries remains surprisingly strong despite new signs of a slowdown next year.

Employers in Washington added an estimated 13,100 jobs in November, the state Employment Security Department reported this week. That's roughly double the job growth in October and also beats the 11,000 new jobs the state averaged each month during the preceding 12 months.


