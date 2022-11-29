Skilled Trades Color Over Light Background Logo- JPEG (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

 By PeopleReady Skilled Trades, TrueBlue

New PeopleReady Skilled Trades analysis shows rapid growth for many skilled trade jobs

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the economy has experienced slower growth in the face of rising costs and recession concerns, the skilled trades continue to see more demand for workers. According to a recent analysis by PeopleReady Skilled Trades, a specialized division of PeopleReady, there has been double-digit growth in many skilled trade jobs over the past year. With over 2.8 million unique job postings from October 2021 to October 2022 and a 10% increase year over year, the skilled trades are ripe with opportunity for young job seekers entering the workforce.


