Teasers
----
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT SUNDAY... An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible. For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit www.nwcleanairwa.gov. Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache, coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart and lung conditions.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 70s. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. &&
Teasers
----
Upper left
LOSING A ROCK
Queen Elizabeth: a world leader who was there for our entire lives
Opinion, A4
----
Upper right
COMPLICATED HEAT
Fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
Nation, A6
----
Lower
SHEDDING SOME LIGHT
Eddie Swartzentruber answers questions about growing up Amish
Religion, A7
----
Index
A3 Local
A7 Religion
A8 Spare Time
A12 Comics
A13 Weather
A14 Sports
