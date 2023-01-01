Here are some of Skagit County’s top stories of 2022:
The Library Commons
The city of Mount Vernon broke ground on its $53 million Library Commons, the most expensive project the city has ever undertaken.
The downtown project will combine a library, community center and three-story parking garage in a single facility, and will include 75 electric car charging stations.
City leadership said the Library Commons will provide a new, modern space for the city’s 41-year-old library, provide a space for conventions and events, meet long-term parking needs and attract customers to downtown businesses.
Construction began in September, and is likely to be completed near the end of 2023.
The city is still seeking grants and donations to cover the remaining $6 million to $10 million in costs, and is applying for state and federal infrastructure funding.
Police-involved
shooting
Prosecutors declined to charge a Sedro-Woolley police officer after he shot and killed a Concrete man, stating the officer used justifiable force.
On Feb. 16, Police attempted to use spike strips at the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads to stop a vehicle driven by David Babcock.
In an attempt to avoid the spike strips, Babcock drove onto the shoulder and in the direction of Max Rosser, who fired on the vehicle, striking Babcock in the head.
In September, after a five-month investigation, the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney announced Rosser would not be charged. An internal review from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department also found no wrong-doing.
Members of Babcock’s family were outraged by the decision not to charge Rosser. They remember him as kind, considerate and loving.
Hospital overloads
The demand for services at county hospitals has not slowed.
Late this year, COVID-19, flu and RSV began to spread, and Skagit Valley Hospital saw a number of severe “double-infections,” according to Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer.
At the same time, a lack of long-term care facilities in the community means patients who no longer need hospital-level care are stuck there, taking up a bed that could be used by someone needing emergency care.
Hospitals, like other health care facilities, have continued to struggle with staffing. And patients were sicker, after deferring regular care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At times during the year, patients were forced to wait overnight to get a bed in the emergency department, and ambulances had to wait with patients outside because of overcrowding.
MVPD hires social
workers
Amid a national debate on the role of police, the Mount Vernon Police Department began staffing a program that brings social workers into the department.
Chief Chris Cammock said he sees this as a necessary move for his department, as it attempts to find a better way to respond to homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.
The social workers will be responsible for following up with those they contact, creating plans to help them get stabilized, and treatment if necessary.
About one quarter the department’s calls have a mental health or substance abuse component — situations better suited to those with social worker training, Cammock said.
Of the four funded positions, the city is training two social workers, and is preparing to hire a third.
Church shelters, safe parking
This year, several churches have stepped up to serve the county’s homeless population.
Alongside homeless-led nonprofit Welcome Home Skagit, six congregations chose to support a parking program in Mount Vernon, giving people living in their cars a safe and supervised place to spend the night.
And with November bringing frigid temperatures, three churches opened their buildings either during the day or as overnight shelters, with commitments to stay open through winter.
First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon opened a day center. Those staying there said there are almost no resources in the county for people to stay warm during the day.
And in Concrete, where homeless resources are slim, Mount Baker Presbyterian Church has hosted an overnight shelter accessible to east county residents.
Hamilton with mail issues
Residents of Hamilton have been driving to Concrete to pick up their mail since their post office flooded in November 2021.
In December, it was found that mail and packages were being sent back and the post office boxes of Hamilton residents were being closed.
There has yet to be a solution to the problem, but U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Lecia Hall said the Postal Service is hoping to find one in the new year.
Water issues in Concrete
After months of unsatisfactory water samples and a positive E. coli test, the state required Concrete to put in a permanent chlorination system.
State Department of Health spokesperson said Concrete must show plans for a permanent chlorination system by Jan. 6, and the system must be installed by Feb. 24.
The town plans on looking into what it must do to be able to remove the chlorination system after a certain time.
Animal cruelty case
On Sept. 2, 126 dogs were seized from two Cape Horn residences.
They were put into the care of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, causing the organization to close its doors to the public while it handled the influx of dogs.
There was an outpouring of community support, and an adoption event was held with most of the dogs being adopted.
Alla Yurievena Plisko, 54, is facing three charges of first-degree animal cruelty, four charges of transporting or confining in an unsafe manner, one charge of possession of more than 50 dogs over 6 months old and one protection order violation.
Swinomish build clam garden
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community put down the foundation for the first modern clam garden in the United States on Aug. 12 — a project six years in the making.
In addition to providing the tribe with a sustainable source of traditional food for future generations, the Swinomish clam garden will revive an ancient cultural practice and reduce the impacts of climate change on clams and clam habitats.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
A 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to murder in November in the 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Swinomish Indian Tribal Community member Douglas J. Gunter.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Christian Manuel Flores approached and shot Gunter on Dec. 6, 2019 outside the Skagit Big Mini Mart in Burlington as Gunter sat in his vehicle.
Flores pleaded guilty to three felony charges and six misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.