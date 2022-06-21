For the first time in 13 years, new tracts of beach were available for exploration around the Salish Sea.
Tide poolers, beachgoers and birds were given unprecedented access to beach and sea life exposed by the extreme low tide caused by the moon’s wobble.
Here in Anacortes, the low tide peaked at -3.95 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Other areas of the Salish Sea and Puget Sound saw equally impressive low tides, some of which reached as low as -4 feet.
Tides are caused by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun. The extreme low tides were caused by a phenomenon known as “lunar wobble.” Lunar wobble refers to the tilting of the moon as it rotates on its access, according to NOAA.
People could be seen exploring and enjoying the larger beaches around Anacortes throughout the week.
However, such tidal extremes can have devastating effects on wildlife, according to Steven Wilson, a Western Washington University biology student and avid tide pooling enthusiast.
Wilson was on the Semiahmoo spit on Thursday, June 16, during the extreme low tide, when he noticed a bald eagle.
“Where the eagles go is where the interesting stuff is,” Wilson said.
Wilson was quick to pull out his binoculars and spotted a stranded seal pup. The eagle was eagerly awaiting the opportunity to feast on the beached pup.
“It was out there for a very long time, the sun was moving the whole time, and obviously wearing out to the point where the eagle was getting really interested,” Wilson said.
He drove off the eagle a number of times before finally calling the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, of which he is a member, to request permission to relocate the seal. The seal was safely moved to a new location, but Wilson found other wildlife that wasn’t so lucky.
“Two days after that I went out and an eagle was eating what turned out to be a spiny dogfish, a type of shark,” he said.”It was a 3-foot-long female, and it was half-eaten, but inside of the body cavity were still two live sharks.”
Wilson rescued the baby sharks, putting them in a tank as he waited for them to absorb their egg sacks. The baby sharks were successfully released Sunday, June 19.
