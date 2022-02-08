Elsie Mae, a well-known Northern elephant seal in Anacortes, often lounges on beaches to the delight of photographers and beachcombers. She doesn’t seem to mind the attention, even if it isn’t in her best interests.
The seal is also now a new mom, and while she has achieved local celebrity status, area wildlife officials are hoping her new pup — Elsie Mae’s first — will avoid similar stardom.
At a minimum, they want to keep the pup safe and keep humans and their pets away from a 1,000-pound new mother whose natural instinct will be to protect her pup.
The pup was born Monday, Jan. 31, at Bowman Bay. Officials have closed off parts of the Bowman Bay-Rosario Head recreation area of Deception Pass to keep people away, and the closure could remain in place until April 15, according to a State Parks memo.
Elsie Mae was born on a local beach in 2018 and has in the years since become known to locals for interacting with people, pets and property.
“She has been so humanized,” Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong said. “Because she has given birth in the park and because there is a high likelihood that she will give birth in this park again … we have really cordoned off this area to minimize the impact from pets and people.”
In the past few years, Elsie Mae has visited parking lots, tried to get onto RVs and climbed onto the decks of area homes. Adult elephant seals measure about 10 feet long and can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
To give the mother and her pup space, the Bowman Bay boat launch is closed, the Bowman Bay day-use area is off-limits to visitors with pets, and detours are in place on the Rosario Head/Lighthouse trail.
The State Parks memo states that the restricted access is necessary to limit the chances a pet may harm or kill the seal pup, that the mother seal could harm or kill a person or pet in an effort to protect the pup, and because elephant seals are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Anyone who disturbs animals protected under the act can face up to $11,000 in fines and one year in prison.
While Elsie Mae likely imprinted on humans early in her life, the park’s goal is to give the pup a chance to nurse and grow without interference.
“Temporarily closing public access to the area around Elsie Mae and her pup, as well as prohibiting pets in the surrounding area, will help to keep the seals safe and protect the public from a potentially protective mother seal,” the memo regarding the closure states.
Armstrong said that while people may feel a connection with Elsie Mae from her wanderings in area neighborhoods, she remains a wild animal and could hurt others to protect her offspring.
“We’re trying to avoid that,” Armstrong said. “If a dog were to run up to that pup and try to interact with it, there’s a good chance Elsie Mae would have a negative reaction.”
Elephant seal pups can weigh 30 to 80 pounds at birth and typically nurse for 24 to 28 days, according to the memo. Elsie Mae may leave after the pup is weaned, but the pup may remain on the beach for another 10 weeks or so.
“The mother may be coming back, or the pup may have become independent,” Parks Stewardship Program Manager Lisa Lantz said in the memo.
Northern elephant seals spend most of their time at sea feeding on squid, dogfish or sharks, and typically come ashore twice a year to give birth, breed or molt.
