Occupation: Public works employee for the town of Lyman.
Residence: "I was raised in Concrete, but I have lived in Lyman for over five years."
Family: "I am married with two kids."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love Skagit County because I am so close to so many mountains, creeks and river spots that I love to explore."
The world would be a better place if: "Everybody would help each other without expecting something in return."
Biggest pet peeve: Gas vehicles blocking the diesel pump.
Something that brightens my day: "Other than my kids, my three Nigerian dwarf goats brighten my day every day. They are so much fun and so sweet."
When I was younger I wanted to be: "When I was a kid I wanted to be an architect. I loved drawing houses and bridges and seeing houses get built."
Best childhood memory: "My best childhood memory is driving around up in the mountains with my parents and my twin sister. My favorite spot with tons of memories was up the Scott Paper mainline in Hamilton."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Idaho or Canada. "I just love where I live so no need to travel too far."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Switzerland. "I love taking nature and wildlife photos, and the mountains there look amazing."
Favorite job: "My favorite job is the one I have now. I have been here almost six months and love it. I like learning about the water system and I love making the town pretty ... People have been so nice to me and it's so rewarding to work hard and have people notice and appreciate it."
Favorite food: Deer, elk, wild mushrooms, crab and shrimp are all top contenders.
