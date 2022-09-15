Humane Society
Lynn Lambert (left) comforts a dog while Katelyn Wasisco prepares bowls of food Sept. 8 at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley north of Burlington.

The Humane Society of Skagit Valley continues to care for the more than 100 dogs delivered into its care earlier this month after being seized by law enforcement.

Most of the urgent grooming needs have been completed thanks to the many volunteer groomers who answered the call for help, according to Executive Director Janine Ceja.

