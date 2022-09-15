The Humane Society of Skagit Valley continues to care for the more than 100 dogs delivered into its care earlier this month after being seized by law enforcement.
Most of the urgent grooming needs have been completed thanks to the many volunteer groomers who answered the call for help, according to Executive Director Janine Ceja.
The Human Society also expects to call up foster parents who have experience with delivering puppies and post medical care. Ceja is hoping this will help put a dent in the number of dogs for which the Humane Society is providing care.
The shelter is still closed to the public as it continues to care for the dogs.
“I still anticipate our shelter to be under emergency crisis mode for the remainder of the month,” Ceja said in an email. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we get through this.”
The staff continues to be strained and the Humane Society continues to ask for emergency volunteers, primarily during the week from 8 to 10 a.m.
Ceja asks anyone who can spare a midweek morning to help clean and feed the animals to email info@skagithumane.org.
Law enforcement seized 115 dogs Sept. 2 from two properties in the 4100 block of Cape Horn Drive west of Concrete.
The investigation into the lack of proper care for the dogs is ongoing, said Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark.
