The Humane Society of Skagit Valley took events of last year, including taking in 126 dogs all at once, as learning experiences.
One important lesson learned was to prepare a list of those equipped and willing to foster animals, said Executive Director Janine Ceja.
In preparation for a time of year when there is typically an influx of kittens—or what is known as kitten season—this is exactly what the Humane Society is now doing.
While Ceja expects to start seeing more kittens in the next month or so, puppy fosters are also often needed.
It takes the organization time to both find and prepare reliable foster families for the animals.
Ceja is looking to screen as many foster families as possible.
“You just never know how many you’ll need,” she said. “You may need three one time and 10 another, or more.”
Foster families keep animals until they have been spayed or neutered, at which point the Humane Society considers the animals ready for adoption.
In order to be adopted, all animals are spayed or neutered, are dewormed and have had their core vaccines. The Humane Society takes care of the medical expenses while animals are in the care of foster families.
Ideally, the process of getting an animal ready for adoption should take eight weeks, said Ceja. Realistically, she said it takes about three months.
In May, the Humane Society will be able to do on-site spaying and neutering, which should streamline the process of getting animals ready for adoption.
“We would love to hurry up that turnaround and get (the animals) into homes,” Ceja said. “It’s less stressful on them to (be spayed or neutered) on site.”
