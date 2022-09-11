The Humane Society of Skagit Valley received a phone call from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2 that it would be getting a large influx of dogs.
Executive Director Janine Ceja gathered her team of five around her and told them to prepare the best they could.
Annie Cater, a kennel attendant lead who has been with the Humane Society for about 10 years, stayed after her shift to help.
What she thought would be a quick intake process has ended up lasting days, as 115 dogs were dropped off after being seized by law enforcement at two properties west of Concrete.
“I have been amazed at their condition, and not in a good way,” Cater said.
This is the largest single intake the Humane Society of Skagit Valley has ever had.
The dogs, many of which are puppies, are in abysmal shape, said Ceja. Between five and 10 are expected to need emergency medical care, although as of Thursday veterinarians and groomers were still evaluating the dogs.
All of the dogs arrived reeking of feces and urine. All had ear mites, giardia and other intestinal parasites. Most have eye issues.
Ceja attributes most of the problems to poor nutrition.
“They’re alive so they must have consumed something,” she said. “But it was bare bones.”
One of the dogs, which Ceja calls Tri-Pod, will need to have a back leg amputated because of congenital issues. The female dog was born with several missing bones, and its condition was made worse because of its living conditions.
Ceja said in her 37 years with the Humane Society she has seen animals in similar conditions to these 115, but never this many at once.
She said many of the dogs had not even been brushed, let alone fully groomed, in well over a year.
“You ask yourself how do things get to this level and why,” Ceja said.
The Humane Society has closed to the public to allow it have extra room to document the dogs.
At a medical documentation station set up in the hallway, dogs have been checked in, pictures have been taken and notes have been made.
Due to the criminal investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, documentation has to be meticulous.
The animals that were on hand before the dogs arrived were moved from the north wing to the east wing, while the north wing is occupied entirely by the newcomers. Offices have even been made available for the pregnant dogs who are due to give birth soon.
The day the dogs arrived, Ceja put out a request for emergency volunteers for the following day and more than 60 showed up. Some are continuing to help.
For the five Humane Society staffers, the past week has been challenging. It has taken a toll both physically and emotionally.
“We had to go into a life-saving mentality,” Ceja said. “You don’t get to experience those emotions until you go home.”
The largest need now that most of the intake work is done is for money and medical supplies.
Ceja said in one order she ordered more than $2,600 of medical supplies, including veterinarian-grade cleaning products and disposable personal protective equipment.
As of now, the Humane Society is only boarding the dogs. As such, the only medical care being provided is what absolutely needs to be done in order for the dogs to have some quality of life.
While some of the grooming and veterinary work has been donated, the vast majority will be paid for by the Humane Society.
Its boarding contract with Skagit County calls for the county to pay the Humane Society a flat fee of $66 per animal, then $10 per animal per day until the criminal investigation and any court proceedings end.
At that point, the Humane Society could end up owning the animals.
Ceja asks the public to be patient as the Humane Society works through this influx of dogs.
Staff is asking that in the cases of lost and found animals that as much information as possible be sent it at once.
Ceja said that when the seized dogs that are pregnant give birth she will be looking for about 20 foster homes for the puppies.
The most up-to-date list of what the Humane Society needs can be found on its Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, said Undersheriff Chad Clark.
