svh-202209xx-news-Humane-Society-1.jpg
Buy Now

Dogs from a large group that were seized west of Concrete are seen Thursday at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley north of Burlington.

The Humane Society of Skagit Valley received a phone call from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2 that it would be getting a large influx of dogs.

Executive Director Janine Ceja gathered her team of five around her and told them to prepare the best they could.

svh-202209xx-news-Humane-Society-2.jpg
Buy Now

Humane Society of Skagit Valley Executive Director Janine Ceja holds a dog Thursday.
svh-202209xx-news-Humane-Society-3.jpg
Buy Now

Lynn Lambert (left) comforts a dog while Katelyn Wasisco prepares bowls of food Thursday at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley north of Burlington. Both volunteers spent extra time at the shelter this week due to the influx of dogs.
svh-202209xx-news-Humane-Society-4.jpg
Buy Now

Humane Society of Skagit Valley Executive Director Janine Ceja holds matted hair that was removed from a recently seized dog.
svh-202209xx-news-Humane-Society-5.jpg
Buy Now

A dog from a large group seized west of Concrete is seen Thursday at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley north of Burlington.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.