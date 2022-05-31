A fawn waits for its mother in Anacortes in this spring 2022 photo contributed by Cynthia Richardson. According to experts, fawns are often left alone by their mothers for hours at a time. Fawns are initally too weak to follow through the woods, while the doe looks for food.
Spring is the time of the year when many black-tailed deer are giving birth in the Anacortes area, and it’s also a time to steer clear of the fawns.
It is normal for doe mothers to leave their fawns alone for a while as they search for food, but they do typically come back, said Shona Aitken, the education coordinator for Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Fawns’ legs are still too weak to follow their mother through the woods in their first few weeks, so they are sometimes left alone to rest for six to eight hours at a time. People should not touch a fawn left alone because there is risk that doing so will keep the mother from coming back to it, Aitken said.
“They are vulnerable, not only to natural predators but also to our dogs, so this is an especially good time to keep your dog under control and not let it run loose,” she said.
If an uninjured but very young fawn is found in the road without its mother, it can be carefully carried from under its belly and placed on the side of the road, Aitken said.
“Fawns can turn up in gardens, on golf courses, or even in the middle of the road, so we are happy to discuss the situation and give suggestions on the best course of action,” she said. “If a fawn is injured, they should call (Wolf Hollow) immediately.”
While Wolf Hollow does care for a number of injured or orphaned fawns each year, “Mom is far better at raising her fawns and preparing them for a life in the wild, so we want to give her every chance to do that,” Aitken said.
