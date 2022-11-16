Grizzly Bears North Cascades

In this July 6, 2011, photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.

 AP

Federal agencies have begun an outreach and education process that will eventually lead to a plan to bring grizzly bears back to the North Cascades.

At the first of four planned informational meetings Tuesday, staff with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service updated the public on their plans, and fielded questions.


