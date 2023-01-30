Sea Lions

Sea lions are pictured on Whale Rocks off San Juan Island on Nov. 29, 2022. Record numbers of seals and sea lions have increased their predation on salmon, likely hindering the recovery of struggling salmon populations in the Salish Sea.

 Karen Ducey / The Seattle Times

As state officials raise the issue of whether to consider the removal of sea lions and seals for the sake of reviving endangered salmon populations, research continues on the mammals’ impacts.

In November, a Washington State Academy of Sciences report on pinniped predation was released. Pinnipeds are a category of mammals that includes sea lions and seals.


— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.