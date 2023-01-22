CHEHALIS — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team had two champions Saturday at the Bearcat Invitational.
Ben Sommers placed first at 113 pounds and Miguel Fernandez first at 120.
The Tigers' Chase Weber and Gus Menne each posted runner-up finishes — Weber at 132 and Menne at 152.
Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough was second at 126, Bryce Farruggia second at 160, Kellen Soares second at 138, Owen Ensley third at 106 and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla third at 285.
River Ridge Rumble
LACEY — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson placed first in the 145-pound weight class.
Teammate Juan Barajas was fourth at 220.
Rumble in the Valley
PROSSER — Anacortes had three wrestlers place in the tournament.
Rylin Lang was fourth at 160, Averie Sikes third at 220 and Garrett Bickley sixth at 285.
Girls' Wrestling
River Ridge Rumble
LACEY — Mount Vernon had four runners-up in the tournament.
Cassidy Halgren was second at 105 pounds, Parker Halgren second 115, Yasmin Rodriguez second at 155 and Shecid Garcia-Quiroz second at 190.
Mount Vernon's Bently Flory placed fourth at 145.
Sedro-Woolley's Emilee Workman-Smith placed third at 190, Cinnamon Johnson fourth at 170 and Alora Ford fourth at 235.
Boys' Basketball
Meridian Trojans 66,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 47
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Trojans in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox had 13 points and Ethan DeJong 12.
The Cubs are 3-8 in conference and 5-11 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Meridian Trojans 33,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs fell to the Trojans in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-11 in conference and 1-15 overall.
Mount Vernon JV Bulldogs 51,
Concrete Lions 27
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Bulldogs in the nonleague game.
Concrete's Breanna Coggins had eight points and five steals, Kelsey Edwards eight points and 12 rebounds, and Pam Huntley seven points and eight rebounds.
Concrete is 1-13.
