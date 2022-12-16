svh-202212xx-sports-Swimming-Anacortes-1.jpg
Anacortes' Zach Harris swims the 200-yard individual medley Thursday during a meet against Mount Vernon in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 109-70.

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' swim team beat Mount Vernon 109-70 on Thursday. 

The Seahawks' Zach Harris won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 14.39 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.74, while Will McClintock won the 50 freestyle in 22.57 and the 100 backstroke in 55.53.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

