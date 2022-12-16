ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' swim team beat Mount Vernon 109-70 on Thursday.
The Seahawks' Zach Harris won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 14.39 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.74, while Will McClintock won the 50 freestyle in 22.57 and the 100 backstroke in 55.53.
For Mount Vernon, Wyatt Carlton won the 200 freestyle (1:48.23) and the 100 butterfly (51.87)
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 59,
Sehome Mariners 43
BELLINGHAM — Chesah Holmes scored 14 points to lead the Tigers to the Northwest Conference win.
Teammate Analise Slotemaker had 12 points and five rebounds.
Burlington-Edison is 3-1 in conference and overall.
La Conner Braves 68,
Kamiak Knights 45
MUKILTEO — The Braves beat the Knights in the nonleague game.
La Conner's Ellie Marble finished with 28 points, while Josie Harper had 20 and Makayla Herrera 13.
La Conner is 6-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 61,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 34
ANACORTES — The Seahawks notched the Northwest Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Anacortes held Mount Vernon to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters, and led 31-15 at halftime.
Rosie Hudson led Anacortes with 16 points, while Camryn Kerr finished with 10.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia scored 10 points.
Anacortes is 3-1 in conference and 3-2 overall, while Mount Vernon is 1-3 and 2-6.
Coupeville Wolves 41,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 29
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs struggled from the free-throw line in the nonconference game.
Sedro-Woolley was 2-for-22 at the free-throw line as it fell to 0-6.
Nadine Stratton led the Cubs with 12 points — she had both of her team's made free throws — while Olivia Stroud had 11 points.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 92,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks made short work of the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes led 30-12 midway through the second quarter.
"The boys came to play," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "... We are in good flow right now and everyone is contributing on both ends of the floor."
The Seahawks' Davis Fogle had 27 points, while Jacob Hayes had 14, Sam Hough 13 and Landon Schafer 12.
"We have a ton of respect for Brett (Farrar) and Mount Vernon," Senff said. "(Mount Vernon's) Quinn Swanson is the real deal and we just tried to make it hard on him and wear him down a bit."
Anacortes is 3-0 in conference and 5-0 overall, while Mount Vernon is 0-2 and 3-2.
Sehome Mariners 60,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 43
BURLINGTON — The Tigers dropped the Northwest Conference game to the Mariners.
"We often played good defense in the half court, but gave up too many offensive rebounds, giving Sehome second-shot opportunities," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said.
"We also struggled with our offensive execution. These are areas we will focus on improving."
The Tigers' Bennett Howe had 21 points, while Blaine Granberg had 14.
Burlington-Edison is 1-3 in conference and 1-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 50,
Coupeville Wolves 29
COUPEVILLE — The Cubs were solid on the way to winning the nonconference game.
"We came out with great energy on the defensive side and set the tone early," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "Offensively, we moved the ball really well and stayed patient finding the right shots."
