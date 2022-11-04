MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school volleyball team claimed its Tri-District 1B title Thursday with a pair of victories.
The Hurricanes defeated Neah Bay in the championship match after a victory in the semifinals over Orcas Island.
"What an incredible day for Hurricane volleyball," said Mount Vernon Christian Coach Noel Ruble. "I was so incredibly proud of the grit and determination they showed all day."
The Hurricanes beat Neah Bay 27-25, 18-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-13.
In the match, Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino had 16 blocks and four kills, while Noelle Price had nine blocks.
Against Orcas Island, the Hurricanes rallied from an opening game loss to win 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23.
Rayah Oostra had five aces and three blocks, while Heino tallied seven kills and 10 blocks, and Andi Ware six kills.
"From an incredible first match with Orcas to an absolutely thrilling match with Neah Bay," Ruble said. "These two teams played incredibly different games and I was proud of how our girls adjusted and never gave up. Incredible work today from all of our players."
Mount Vernon Christian (17-5) now awaits seeding into the Class 1B State Tournament.
Girls' Soccer
Sehome Mariners 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers were shut out by the Mariners in the Northwest 2A District Tournament loser-out match.
"The scoreline doesn't really reflect how the game went," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "The girls played one of their best games of the season and outplayed Sehome for much of the game. Sometimes a 0-3 scoreline is a result of being dominated, and sometimes it isn't. This was one of those times."
Burlington-Edison finishes its season 10-4-4.
Football
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 36
Jackson Timberwolves 6,
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs ended their season on a two-game winning streak as they defeated the Timberwolves in the nonconference game.
Quarterback Michael Johnson ran for two touchdowns and Dylan Rose for one.
The Bulldogs' other two touchdowns came on a fumble recovery by Joel Votipka and a punt return by DeVari Davis.
Rose finished with 190 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Johnson rushed for 48 yards.
Johnson attempted only four passes, completing one for 14 yards.
