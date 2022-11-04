svh-202211xx-sports-VB-MVC-vs-Orcas-1.jpg
Mount Vernon Christian's Emerson Hoksbergen takes a swing Thursday during a tri-district playoff match against Orcas Island in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school volleyball team claimed its Tri-District 1B title Thursday with a pair of victories.

The Hurricanes defeated Neah Bay in the championship match after a victory in the semifinals over Orcas Island.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

