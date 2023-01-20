MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls' wrestling team picked up three Northwest Conference dual meet wins Thursday night.
The Bulldogs defeated Bellingham United 48-30, Blaine 42-27 and Meridian 48-30.
Bulldogs who won their matches by pin were Aisha Castillo-Quiroz (100), Cassidy Halgren (105), Parker Halgren (115), Zoe Brocksmith (125), Samara Knudsen (145) and Gracie Grant (170).
Boys' Wrestling
Blaine, Mount Baker at Anacortes
ANACORTES — The Seahawks claimed the Northwest Conference dual meet championship following victories over the Borderites and Mountaineers.
The Seahawks defeated Mount Baker 40-33 in the championship dual after handling Blaine 69-12 in a semifinal.
"We grinded out a tough win against a really tough Mount Baker team," Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said. "Not quite the performance we were hoping to have in some matches, but wrestlers stepped up and found wins when we needed them.
"That was really the theme of the year with individuals stepping up on a given night and finding wins that were critical in our dual meets."
The Seahawks managed to get the wins when they needed them most.
Averie Sikes, wrestling at 220 pounds, sealed the dual meet victory against Mount Baker with a pin.
Seahawks who won two matches were Max Swetnam (106), Gabe Ellertson (120), Jordan Jopson (126), Logan Baumgaertner (145), Rylin Lang (170) and Sikes (220).
"Very proud of this team and their accomplishment," Lomsdalen said.
Boys' Basketball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 70,
Concrete Lions 32
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Lions held the lead early but couldn't hold it in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete led by two after the first quarter but ran out of steam down the stretch.
"Great first half for us, but we are still working on putting complete games together." Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "Offensive rebounds did us in. Too many second chances points."
Concrete's Trevor Howard had nine points, while Adam Culver and Aidan Walling each finished with eight, and Josiah Rider had seven.
Concrete is 1-4 in league and 3-9 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 68,
Concrete Lions 10
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines proved to be a formidable opponent in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Kylie Selin led Concrete with four points, while Kelsey Edwards had seven rebounds.
"Kylie had another great effort with three steals, and 10 forced turnovers," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
The Lions are 0-5 in league and 1-12 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
