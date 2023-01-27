svh-202301xx-sports-GBB-SW-vs-BE-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker takes a shot  Thursday during a Northwest Conference girls' basketball game against Sedro-Woolley in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 66-17.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 66-17 on Thursday in an annual Chickenfest game. 

The Tigers won the Northwest Conference game as well as the Chickenfest competition that included using an oversized slingshot to fling a rubber chicken toward the hoop from halfcourt.


