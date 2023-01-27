BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 66-17 on Thursday in an annual Chickenfest game.
The Tigers won the Northwest Conference game as well as the Chickenfest competition that included using an oversized slingshot to fling a rubber chicken toward the hoop from halfcourt.
In the game, Burlington-Edison's Chesah Holmes scored 17 points, while Analise Slotemaker and Claire Bishop each finished with 13.
The Tigers are 9-3 in conference and 12-5 overall, while the Cubs are 0-13 and 1-17.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 85,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 30
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were no match for the No. 2-ranked Class 1A team in the state.
Mount Vernon is 3-9 in the Northwest Conference and 4-13 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 63,
Concrete Lions 22
CONCRETE — The Vikings won the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
"A really gritty effort from the Lady Lions," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "We will build off of this. This is our first game of five in the next six days. We are going to need all of the grit we can get."
Concrete's Breanna Coggins made three 3-pointers on the way to 17 points.
"Breanna put together a nice game for us," Rensink said.
Concrete is 0-5 in league and 1-15 overall.
Boys' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 53,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 43
BURLINGTON — The Chickenfest rivalry game between the Tigers and the Cubs was a good one.
"Both teams played hard throughout the game, especially on the defensive end, making scoring difficult," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said.
Burlington-Edison is 5-8 in the Northwest Conference and 6-10 overall, while Sedro-Woolley is 4-9 and 6-12.
"We knew this game was going to be intense, there was great energy in the gym," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "It was fun to see how many students came out to support the team."
Burlington-Edison led 21-19 at halftime, then outscored the Cubs 17-8 in the third quarter.
"We had a solid third quarter to gain an 11-point lead and we were able to hold off Sedro-Woolley in the fourth," Dutton said. "Certainly a fun atmosphere for both teams as the gym was full."
Burlington-Edison's Blaine Granberg had 15 points, while Rex Wilson had 14 and Bennett Howe 10.
Sedro-Woolley's Ethan DeJong had 21 points.
"I couldn’t be more proud of my guys," Brown said. "They played hard and gave it their all. Our guys kept fighting to the end and never gave up."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 68,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 67
EVERSON — The Bulldogs proved to be a point better than the Pioneers in the Northwest Conference game.
Quinn Swanson had 25 points for Mount Vernon, while DeVari Davis had 16, Michael Johnson 13 and Xavier Neyens 10.
Swanson made nine free throws in the fourth quarter.
Mount Vernon is 8-4 in conference and 12-5 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 72,
Concrete Lions 17
CONCRETE — The Vikings overwhelmed the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete's Adam Culver had six points.
The Lions are 0-5 in league and 3-13 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 99,
Lynden Lions 84
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs had just enough to get past the Lions in the Northwest Conference meet.
Daniel Levasseur, Wyatt Carlton and Conor Gustafson each won two individual events for Mount Vernon.
Levasseur was first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 21.93 seconds and in the 100 backstroke (1:04.67).
Carlton won the 50 freestyle (23.84) and the 100 butterfly (52.85), while Gustafson won the 100 freestyle (56.09) and 500 freestyle (5:24.75).
Anacortes Seahawks 110,
Squalicum Storm 68
ANACORTES — The Storm were not match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference meet.
Anacortes' John Hernandez won the 200 freestyle (1:54.75) and 100 freestyle (51.58), while Zachary Harris won the 200 individual medley (2:04.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.42).
