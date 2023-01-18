svh-202301xx-sports-Swimming-BE-1.jpg
Buy Now

Burlington-Edison's Charlie King competes in the 100-yard backstroke Tuesday during a meet against Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' swim team swam to a 103-55 Northwest Conference victory Tuesday over Burlington-Edison.

Wyatt Carlton — who will swim at University of Tennessee next season — won a pair of individual events for Mount Vernon.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.