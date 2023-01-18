MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' swim team swam to a 103-55 Northwest Conference victory Tuesday over Burlington-Edison.
Wyatt Carlton — who will swim at University of Tennessee next season — won a pair of individual events for Mount Vernon.
He touched the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.56 seconds and in the 100 butterfly in 52.48.
Mount Vernon's Daniel Levasseur won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.33 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.80.
Anacortes Seahawks 130,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 36
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won every event at the Northwest Conference meet.
Will McClintock won the 200 individual medley in 2:07.41 and the 100 freestyle in 57.65, while Zachary Harris won the 100 butterfly in 56.79 and the 500 freestyle in 5:21.09.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 78,
Sehome Mariners 71
Overtime
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes' Davis Fogle scored 37 points as the Seahawks continued to stack up Northwest Conference wins.
"Fogle was unbelievable offensively as he hit shots that I haven’t seen a high school player make," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
Fogle had six 3-pointers.
"Sehome is a talented, and tough team," Senff said. "The big-game environment of a packed crowd and loud gym was amazing."
Anacortes' John-Fritz Von Hagel and Jacob Hayes had 16 points apiece.
"Von Hagel stepped up and made big plays when we needed them," Senff said.
The Seahawks are 9-0 in conference and 13-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 56,
Concrete Lions 23
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes led 38-7 at halftime and never looked back in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 3-0 in league and 11-5 overall, while Concrete is 1-4 and 3-10.
"We had our toughest, most physical game of the season," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "We did not back down to their size and made them work for everything they got."
Mount Vernon Christian's Lucas Millenaar had 14 points, Liam Millenaar 13, and Colby Faber and Nick Wyatt nine apiece.
"We had a definite size advantage and Liam and Nick were beasts inside in offense and defense," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "Faber hit three 3s in the first quarter which complemented our inside game. They all really played a solid game tonight."
Concrete's Aiden Walling led the Lions with eight points.
"MVC is such a fun team to play against, it’s a 'pick your poison' type of team," Stewart said. "Big guys, great shooters, quick off the dribble … heck of a team."
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 60
Squalicum Storm 39
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs notched the Northwest Conference win against the Storm.
"We played a complete game," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "Our defense was fantastic, we were flying around and set the tempo early."
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox had 25 points, Ethan DeJong 14 and Logan Roth 10.
"We knew they (Squalicum) were capable of having a run to get back in the game, but we were patient and moved the ball really well," Brown said. "It was great to see a lot of our players score."
Sedo-Woolley is 3-7 in conference and 5-10 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 77,
Concrete Lions 8
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes were dominant in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino scored 25 of her game-high 27 points in the first half, while Ruthie Rozema finished with 11 points. Every Hurricane scored.
The Hurricanes are 4-0 in league and 14-2 overall, while the Lions are 0-5 and 1-11.
"Kylie Selin played with tremendous effort tonight and played relentless defense all game," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "Pam Huntley played some of her best minutes of the year, and Breanna Coggins was an absolute workhorse from start to finish."
Sehome Mariners 59
Anacortes Seahawks 36
ANACORTES — Anacortes' Camryn Kerr finished the Northwest Conference game with 20 points, but it wasn't enough to get the Seahawks past the Mariners.
Anacortes led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime, but was outscored 36-21 in the second half.
The Seahawks are 6-3 in conference and 7-6 overall.
Squalicum Storm 65,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 18
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs remained winless in the Northwest Conference. They are 1-14 overall.
Boys' Wrestling
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 66,
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 18
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were dominant against the Chargers.
