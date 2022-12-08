MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls' basketball team won its conference opener Wednesday night, beating Mount Baker 56-38.
The Bulldogs are 1-0 in the Northwest Conference and 2-2 overall.
Mount Vernon led by 13 points at halftime and extended its lead in the second half.
"We have not played well in the third quarter of our last two games, so we focused on that during halftime and the girls responded," coach Bill Nutting said.
Malia Garcia led the Bulldogs with 23 points, while Tenaya Taylor chipped in 12 and Eliza Lindsey 11.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 75,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs were outmatched in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley failed to score in the second half after making two free throws in the first quarter and two baskets in the second.
The Cubs are 0-1 in conference and 0-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 59,
Chief Leschi Warriors 29
PUYALLUP — The Hurricanes defeated the Warriors in the nonleague game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-1.
"A good defensive effort and the ability to handle pressure helped us pull away each quarter," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
The Hurricanes' Rayahna Oostra had 15 points, while Allie Heino had 14.
Boys' Basketball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 69,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 53
EVERSON — The Pioneers had to work for the Northwest Conference victory against the Cubs.
"The final score doesn’t reflect how tight this game was," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "We battled the entire game and it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that Nooksack pulled away."
The Cubs trailed by four points with about four minutes remaining.
"Nooksack knocked down big shots and we couldn’t capitalize on some of ours," Brown said. "Everyone kept battling. Shots didn’t go our way, but we never lost our drive to compete."
Connor Cox led the Cubs with 21 points, while Ethan DeJong finished with 11.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-1 in conference and 1-2 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
