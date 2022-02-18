...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO
1 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Toyota of Puyallup Honors Heart Month to Promote Heart Health and to Raise Awareness of Heart Disease
PUYALLUP, Wash., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the United States, February is considered Heart Month. The month is dedicated to promoting heart health and raising awareness for heart disease. Toyota of Puyallup and its 130+ employees are proud to support the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women in its fight against heart disease.
Toyota of Puyallup dedicates time throughout the year to educate its employees on heart health, in memory of Glenn Sawyer, founder of Toyota of Puyallup. Educational opportunities and lunch & learn topics include: Stroke Prevention, CPR, Nutrition, Stress Management, exercise, and more.
Stemming from the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women is the international movement that works to raise awareness and support causes to reduce such diseases in women. The American Heart Association uses the revenue from local and national Go Red for Women activities to support education, research, and community programs.
Toyota of Puyallup took part in National Wear Red Day® this February to bring awareness to how women are affected by heart disease and stroke. The dealership will be supporting the American Heart Association for the entire month of February through social media channels and activities.
