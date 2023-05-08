Transervice partnered with TruckLabs to further its commitment to its customers to improve fuel efficiency and sustainability by offering TruckWings. This patented aerodynamic device closes the gap between the tractor and the trailer to save 3-6% in fuel costs.
PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- Transervice, a leading provider of customized transportation solutions, has partnered with TruckLabs to help its customers reduce fuel costs and lower their carbon footprint. Transervice manages over 25,000 pieces of equipment for over 30 fleets across the United States and Canada. Using TruckLabs' patented TruckWings™, Transervice is improving fuel efficiency and sustainability for its customers.
"Transervice is committed to providing our customers with innovative, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions. Partnering with TruckLabs and utilizing their TruckWings technology has been a game-changer in reducing our customers' fuel costs and carbon emissions," said Mark Pusak, AVP at Transervice.
TruckLabs' TruckWings technology has proven effective in reducing fuel costs and carbon emissions across fleets of all sizes. By automatically closing the gap between the cab and trailer, TruckWings improve aerodynamics, reduce drag, and increase fuel efficiency, resulting in 3-6% verified fuel savings.
"We are proud to work with Transervice and help their customers achieve their sustainability goals while realizing significant cost savings. Our patented TruckWings technology is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for the transportation industry," said Dan Burrows, Founder & CEO of TruckLabs.
"Collaborating with Transervice is an exciting opportunity for us at TruckLabs. We look forward to working together to bring innovative sustainability solutions to the market and positively impact the environment." - Steve Smith, VP of National Accounts at TruckLabs.
Through its partnership with TruckLabs, Transervice has continued to demonstrate its commitment to providing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for its customers.
Established in 2014, TruckLabs is a trucking technology company that creates intelligent solutions that positively impact carbon reduction and drive operational efficiencies. Its flagship technology, TruckWings™, is a tractor-mounted, smart aerodynamic device that automatically closes the gap between cab and trailer to reduce drag, improve stability, and increase fuel efficiency. Founded out of Stanford University, TruckLabs has won awards in several Department of Energy (DOE) competitions, including the National CleanTech Award and CalTech's FLoW competition. For more information, visit: https://www.trucklabs.com.
