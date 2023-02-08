Treasure Data logo (PRNewsfoto/Treasure Data)

Treasure Data logo (PRNewsfoto/Treasure Data)

 By Treasure Data, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Expansion of the SCA will Help Enterprises Gain Knowledge and Insights About Their Customers Through Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data, a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help companies accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omnichannel connected customer experiences. Through increased product support, joint solutions development, and collaborative go-to-market planning and execution, the expanded partnership provides Treasure Data's global customers more robust and streamlined service.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.