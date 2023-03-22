Leading online coding and design educational platform Treehouse has released an AI-enhanced microcourse introducing Large Language Models. Created with the assistance of cutting-edge AI tools, the course was published in record time and to resounding acclaim by the Treehouse student community. Buoyed by the feedback, the Treehouse team has already started designing additional AI-enhanced courses.
Large Language Models (LLMs) are the brains behind popular technologies like Apple Siri and Amazon Alexa, providing these products with the ability to understand and respond to natural language queries. LLMs will continue to play critical roles in AI-augmented products that can seamlessly and effortlessly correspond with humans in various ways.
Commenting on the recent artificial intelligence advances that have captured the world's attention, Treehouse CEO Jason Gilmore noted, "Great technological leaps seem to happen overnight but are often years in the making. The world is poised to reap the rewards of so much hard work put into AI by researchers around the globe, and I'm excited to see how our team can continue using AI technology for the benefit of our student community."
Treehouse rose to prominence in the last decade due to its steadfast focus on creating a world class web-based learning experience. Their instructional approach infuses high quality and personable videos with reinforcement learning through quizzes, code challenges, and a powerful coding environment. While anybody with an interest in technology and design can join the community, Treehouse has additionally helped thousands of people transition to careers in technology through partnerships with non-profits, libraries, schools, and corporations. The company's impact in education is made particularly clear in a video summarizing a day our team spent in a high school computer science classroom.
Asked whether AI technologies would replace human instructors, Treehouse Director of Operations and project lead Kari Brooks responded, "While AI technologies offer clear productivity gains when it comes to course development, our team continues to play critical roles in course design, production, and student engagement. Our team's ability to engage directly with students is what makes Treehouse different from many other online learning options, and is a key reason why people love learning on our platform."
Treehouse is a pioneer in online learning, having taught more than one million students how to code and design. Offering practical, hands-on instruction, many students use Treehouse curriculum as the springboard for transitioning to new careers in the tech industry. Thousands of libraries, schools, non-profits, and corporations additionally use the platform for upskilling and cross-training patrons, students, and employees. For more information, visit https://www.teamtreehouse.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
