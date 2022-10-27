Many plant owners think of their greenery as family members, friends, or even romantic partners
SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for hydroponics, gardening advice, product reviews, DIY, and design ideas, has published a new survey report to share insight into the relationships Americans have with their plants. The study also examines the degree of intimacy some plants-owners feel. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,200 Americans with at least one tree or plant.
According to the survey, 69 percent of respondents have a favorite tree or plant, and 29 percent say they have a close or very close relationship. Many plant lovers also compare interactions with their greenery to traditional human relationships. Fifty-six percent of respondents consider themselves to be the caretaker of at least one plant or tree. Furthermore, 28 percent of plant owners consider at least one plant/tree family, 27 percent a friend, and 12 percent a romantic partner.
The study shows that 1 in 4 people are in love with a plant or tree. Eighteen percent of respondents also identify as ecosexual, a person who indulges in sexual relationships with Mother Nature. Additionally, 39 percent of plant/tree owners say they have hugged their greenery, while 25 percent have kissed at least one of their plants or trees. Only 7 percent of respondents say they have a sexual relationship with their plants.
The researchers note, "There are numerous studies that show plants are beneficial to our health, and it's possible that some people may be forming deep connections with their plants, as our research identifies."
Survey results indicate that most respondents believe plants positively affect their emotional well-being. Nearly 60 percent of plant owners say greenery makes them feel calm, 56 percent say they feel in touch with nature, and 53 percent say they feel happy. Additionally, 14 percent of respondents believe plants make them feel less lonely.
Some respondents, 11 percent, also agree that it would be devastating if one of their plants or trees died. Twenty-five percent say it would be very sad, and 40 percent say they would be sad. In contrast, 23 percent of respondents would not be sad if their plant died.
Trees.com commissioned this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was conducted on October 12, 2022, and respondents were asked to answer questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities. All data found within this report derives from a survey, and appropriate respondents were found via a screening question.
Trees.com offers practical and inspirational ideas to help people create green spaces in any environment. The website features in-depth articles on gardening, product reviews, DIY, and design tips. With an initial focus on hydroponic gardening, the platform now explores all methods of gardening through well-researched content. Trees.com is managed and curated by gardening experts and green space enthusiasts. To learn more, visit https://www.trees.com/.
