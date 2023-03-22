According to real estate agents, the most impactful, property-enhancing landscaping features include plants and trees
SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online marketplace for trees and plants, authority for gardening advice, and landscaping services database, has published a new survey report that explores the impact of landscaping on the value of homes. The study also shares insight into the importance of staging homes for sale. Research experts gathered responses from 1,000 real estate agents.
Based on survey results, 90 percent of real estate agents say great landscaping has a positive impact on home value. In fact, 80 percent say great landscaping can increase home value by 10 percent or more, 30 percent say 20 percent or more, and 17 percent say 30 percent or more. The purpose of landscaping is to enhance the aesthetic appeal of a property. According to the survey, 78 percent of respondents say 'plants' are an important landscaping feature that affects home value, 77 percent say 'trees,' 77 percent say 'flowers,' and 75 percent say 'grass.'
Conversely, survey results also show that 90 percent of real estate agents say that poor landscaping can have a negative impact on home value. Ten percent of respondents say poor landscaping decreases home value by 30 percent or more, and 78 percent say it decreases by 10 percent or more. Additionally, 74 percent of respondents have personally experienced a buyer refusing to enter a home due to poor landscaping, and 72 percent have had a buyer decide not to make an offer for the same reason.
"Our research suggests that great or poor landscaping can significantly impact the value of a home," says Trees.com. "Sellers should seriously consider investing in trees and plants if they want to increase their home value, create a welcoming atmosphere for potential buyers, and ultimately sell their home faster."
When staging a home for sale, 73 percent of real estate agents say it is important to use live plants. Among this group, 92 percent say a house staged with live plants will 'definitely' or 'probably' sell faster than an equivalent house that is not staged with live plants. With regards to other important staging elements to have, 78 percent of real estate agents say 'tidy home,' 77 percent say 'furniture,' 77 percent say 'good scents,' 75 percent say 'decor,' and 71 percent say 'fresh flowers.'
Trees.com offers practical and inspirational ideas to help people create green spaces in any environment. The website features in-depth articles on gardening, product reviews, DIY, and design tips. With an initial focus on hydroponic gardening, the platform now explores all methods of gardening through well-researched content. Trees.com is managed and curated by gardening experts and green space enthusiasts. To learn more, visit https://www.trees.com/.
