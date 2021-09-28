Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
TRS Group Granted Exclusive License for the PerfluorAd™ PFAS Remediation Technology in North America
LONGVIEW, Wash., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornelson Umwelttechnologie GmbH (Cornelsen) has granted TRS Group (TRS) the exclusive license in North America for applying the patented PerfluorAd™ technology to clean out fire suppression systems impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in aqueous film forming foams (AFFF). Often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment, PFAS are notoriously difficult to remediate. As the firefighting community seeks to replace AFFF with fluorine-free foams, it is imperative that we clean out the existing infrastructure and not contaminate replacement foams. Cornelsen has demonstrated reducing PFAS concentrations in fire suppression systems and rinse water by more than 99%.
Martin Cornelsen, the developer of the PerfluorAd™ system, stated, "We are thrilled to be working with TRS Group, a company that has its own patented technology for treating PFAS in soil. TRS already has secured PerfluorAd™ projects in the Pacific Northwest and New England."
"Combining our PFAS thermal remediation solution, using our patent-pending FlexHeater® thermal conduction heating services, with the PerfluorAd™ system provides our clients with the ability to solve their soil and water-based PFAS problems at a reduced cost in a timely manner," said Brett Trowbridge, CEO of TRS Group. "Collaborating with Martin and his colleagues over the last three years, we appreciate Cornelsen's dedication to helping eliminate PFAS from our environment."
TRS is an employee-owned (ESOP) environmental remediation firm with joint ventures in Europe, Brazil, and China. Using our thermal remediation technologies, we have cleaned more than 160 sites. Our research and development team optimizes energy delivery and focuses on making remediation technologies more sustainable. For more information, please contact Mark Kluger at mkluger@thermalrs.com.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.