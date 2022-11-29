The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), a nonprofit that fights for safer commercial trucking nationwide, debuts its national fundraising campaign, "HOPE Against All Odds" to help improve the lives of truck accident survivors and victim families as well as fund TSC's safety advocacy efforts across America.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), a nonprofit that fights for safer commercial trucking nationwide, debuts its national fundraising campaign, "HOPE Against All Odds" to help improve the lives of truck accident survivors and victim families as well as fund TSC's safety advocacy efforts across America.
Families of truck crash victims hope to inspire public generosity to support the "HOPE Against All Odds" campaign today and are sharing their highly compelling and intensely personal stories. The Truck Safety Coalition works tirelessly to provide support to victims and families of devastating truck crashes. In the last year, over 5,600 people lost their lives in large truck crashes. Those who survive, if they survive, typically suffer severe, debilitating, lifelong injuries.
Pam Biddle, who lost her son and ex-husband in a preventable crash, said "Traveling on U.S. Highways should not require an act of faith to survive."
"Can we please make a change? Because now, I'm a mother with no children," sobbed Elise Acosta, who lost all four of her children in a preventable crash
Executive Director, Zach Cahalan implores those of goodwill to support truck crash victims and the fight to make the industry safer. "Our volunteers are guilty of only being in the wrong place at the wrong time and have paid the highest price. Give generously, the life you save may be your own."
Resilient and courageous victims of truck crashes across the country are ready to share their stories upon request. Donations to the HOPE Against All Odds can be made to the Truck Safety Coalition, a 501c3 organization, at https://trucksafety.org/donate/
###
About Truck Safety Coalition
For more than 30 years, the Truck Safety Coalition has been the nation's largest truck crash victim organization whose mission is to provide compassionate support services to survivors and victim family members and to honor the memory of lost loved ones by educating the public about truck safety issues and crash prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.