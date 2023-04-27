MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump turned his attention to the general election on Thursday, using his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own reelection bid to boast of his poll numbers and suggest that he has no need to debate his Republican rivals.

Trump's appearance in New Hampshire marked his first return to an early voting state since his legal troubles increased. He spoke on the same day that his former vice president, Mike Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. Meanwhile, writer E. Jean Carroll testified Thursday that she was raped by Trump in the 1990s, a charge he denies.


