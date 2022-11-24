When Richie Neal was mayor of Springfield, in Western Massachusetts, in the 1980s, Donald Trump was a lying Manhattan real estate promoter who routinely cheated those who were foolish enough to do business with him. God knows what Trump’s tax returns looked like, but those suspect documents were a matter only between Trump and the IRS.

Neal is now chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee — Republicans haven’t retaken the House quite yet — and he was fully vindicated Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that he has the right to inspect Trump’s returns.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.