MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz’s $12 million option for next season has been exercised by the Minnesota Twins.
The 39-year-old designated hitter agreed in January to a contract with a $14 million salary for 2019 and the club option.
He hit .311 with a team-high 41 homers and had 108 RBIs in 120 games.
n MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler off waivers from Seattle.
Wisler appeared in a combined 44 games this season for San Diego and Seattle, making eight starts for the Mariners.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — The season has gotten off to a shaky start for No 12 Seton Hall and basketball coach Kevin Willard.
The university announced Tuesday the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard is sitting out at least two games in what has to be considered a suspension.
The Asbury Park Press reported the investigation involved transfer tampering.
PRO BASKETBALL
n ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say longtime Disney enthusiast and Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez unknowingly purchased rare items stolen from Disney World in Florida.
State attorney’s office records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show Lopez had purchased clothing from a vintage Epcot animatronic called Buzzy that had gone missing from a now-defunct attraction at the Orlando theme park.
FOOTBALL
n FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant on Tuesday, cutting ties with the leading scorer in franchise history for the second time in less than a year.
The Falcons brought in Younghoe Koo as Bryant’s replacement.
n The New England Patriots have released kicker Mike Nugent and tight end Eric Tomlinson.
A person familiar with the deal says the Patriots have signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Nugent.
n MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was charged Tuesday with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities say he was driving impaired while a loaded handgun containing more than two dozen rounds was on the floor of his car.
n DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins decided Tuesday to place cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks, a big blow for a team that has lost its first seven games.
AUTO RACING
n CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Hinchcliffe has been released from the new Arrow McLaren SP Racing team, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, despite repeated public assurances that the popular Canadian was not leaving the organization once McLaren came aboard.
Hinchcliffe learned Sunday he was being replaced by 2018 Indy Lights Champion Pato O’Ward and said his farewells at the team shop Monday, the two people said.
n CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Tifft will miss the final three races of the NASCAR season after suffering a seizure at Martinsville Speedway.
Tifft was at Martinsville preparing for the Saturday rookie meeting when he fell ill. He said in a social media post that tests Monday showed a brain tumor he had removed three years ago has not returned.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.