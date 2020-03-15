SEATTLE (AP) — Public health officials in the Seattle area are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths, bring the total statewide to at least 42.
Both additional deaths were residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the suburban nursing home that has been at the center of the outbreak in the hard-hit region.
They were a woman in her 60s who died Saturday and a woman in her 70s who died Thursday.
That makes 29 coronavirus-related fatalities linked to the nursing home.
