Skagit Speedway is still offering weekly races by pay-per-view, but two of its higher-profile events have been struck from the schedule.
The World of Outlaws touring circuit won't come to the Alger track this fall for its annual two-night visit, and the speedway's signature event, the three-night Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, will not be held this year.
The World of Outlaws, a traveling circuit that includes the biggest names in sprint-car racing, announced in a press release that it won't make its West Coast swing due to local COVID-19 restrictions barring gatherings. The called-off dates include a two-night visit to Skagit Speedway originally scheduled for Sept. 4-5.
Other canceled races were originally to be held at tracks including Black Hills Speedway, Stockton Dirt Track and Grays Harbor Raceway. Some races not on the West Coast were also called off because of local restrictions, including in New York and South Dakota.
"We continue to work with local and state governments across the country, and in some cases it just doesn’t make sense to bring the Series to several of the locations that were originally scheduled given the current environment," World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in a release.
In another announcement, the American Sprint Car Series announced the Dirt Cup will not be held this year. The circuit expects to return in 2021 for the race, which would have had its 49th running this season.
The circuit also canceled the Fred Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway.
“We’re sad about it because these are two of our biggest events of the season. Working with everyone at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway is always relaxed and efficient, but we understand the situation they are in and we are looking forward to next year,” ASCS National Director Matt Ward said in a press release.
The Dirt Cup was originally pushed back from its original June date to tentative dates later this month.
The speedway has held weekly races featuring several classifications available for pay-per-view purchase at skagitspeedway.tv.
