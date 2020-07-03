The following questionnaires were returned from candidates. The answers to questions are in their own words:
SUZAN DELBENE (incumbent)
Party preference: Democrat
Age: 58
Residence: Medina, WA
Occupation: Congresswoman
Education: BA, Reed College; MBA, University of Washington
Elected offices held: US House of Representatives, WA-01
Elected offices sought: US House of Representatives, WA-01
Community involvement: I’ve mentored students at UW Business School; been active in my church, serving as a board member. Volunteered with the PTA, Girl Scouts and YWCA, supporting transitional housing, job training and services to help families get back on their feet.
Campaign website: www.delbeneforcongress.com
Why are you running for office?
I know what it’s like to grow up in a family that struggled economically. With hard work and the assistance of student loans, I was able to receive a great education that put me on a path to a successful career and in a position to take care of my family. I am motivated to run for office to ensure that every child in the United States has access to the same opportunities that I had.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The biggest issue facing our country is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy and health care system, and the disproportionate impacts it has had on communities of color. We must ensure our families, workers, small businesses, and frontline responders have the resources they need to endure the public health crisis. Additionally, when it is safe to reopen, we must ensure that our economy and workers are best prepared to safely get back to work.
How will you address it?
At the beginning of the pandemic I led the effort in the House of Representatives to secure $950 million for state and local public health departments and to guarantee that those dollars can be used to backfill the expenditures already incurred by those agencies - a critical provision for Washington state which had already been responding to the virus for weeks before any other state. That resulted in $11.5 million for Washington state to support our initial response as well as additional funding going forward.
I also introduced bipartisan legislation to help keep 60 million workers across the country on payroll. The bill would expand the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) to provide upfront financial resources to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 recession to cover more of a worker’s wages and benefits for the rest of the year. Expanding the credit will help alleviate the current strain on our unemployment system, provide workers with greater job security, and better position businesses to reopen when it’s safe. My legislation was included in the Heroes Act (H.R. 6800), that passed the House of Representatives on May 15, 2020 by a vote of 208 – 199. H.R. 6800 has been referred to the Senate where it awaits further consideration. It is vital that Congress move with decisive action to provide our health care system with the resources it needs to respond to this virus, ensure additional relief to workers and families and support our economy through this crisis.
Why should voters choose you?
I have a proven track record of getting results and standing up for the rights of all members of our diverse community. First sworn into the House of Representatives on Nov. 13, 2012, I bring a unique voice to the nation’s capital, with more than two decades of experience as a successful technology entrepreneur and business leader. My experience and focus on achieving concrete results allowed me to break through congressional gridlock and get things done. I take on a wide range of challenges both in Congress and in the First District and am a leader on issues of technology, health care, trade and agriculture.
I currently serve on the House Ways and Means Committee, which is at the forefront of debates on taxes, health care, trade, and retirement security. As a member of the committee, I am working to ensure all Americans have meaningful access to affordable, quality health care. I am also prepared to fight against attempts to dismantle Medicare, repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and slash Social Security benefits, all of which help millions of families. Instead of these dangerous proposals, I believe Congress should build on the progress made by incentivizing high-quality patient care, reducing costs for small businesses, and expanding access for minority and disenfranchised populations.
In addition, I serve as Vice-Chair of the New Democrat Coalition, and co-chair of the Women's High-Tech Caucus, Internet of Things Caucus, Dairy Caucus and Aluminum Caucus.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I’m fighting to raise the minimum wage, close the wage gap, and increase the availability of affordable housing. I have a proven track record of getting beyond the partisan bickering and successfully working on issues important to First District voters – such as addressing the public health crisis, protecting health care, boosting medical research funding, creating an innovative pilot program to help those on nutrition assistance become self-sufficient and supporting vital job training and apprenticeship programs. I know what it will take to ensure that our nation and this region lead in creating high-wage 21st century jobs—great educational opportunities for our children and ongoing training for adults; a financial system that is fair, strong, and transparent; incentives that foster research, innovation, and entrepreneurship; and a health care system that works for everyone. Working together, we can build an economy that expands opportunity for all.
--------
DEREK CHARTRAND
Party preference: Republican
Age: 52
Residence: Redmond
Occupation: Environmental industry sales/Part time Uber driver
Education: Attended UC Berkeley
Elected offices held: President of the Washington Trucking Association (Suppliers Conference) 2009-2011
Elected offices sought: Washington's 1st Congressional District
Community involvement: PTA member at Lake Washington High School and Rose Hill Middle School. Active member volunteer of the Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) in class mentoring; Attends Antioch Bible Church in Kirkland; former multiyear volunteer coach of Redmond West Little League Baseball, resulting in a League Championship during tenure.
Campaign website: www.ChartrandForCongress.com
Why are you running for office?
To bring back common sense and civility in Congress.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Term Limits
How will you address it?
I have already stated a pre-election pledge to serve the voters no more than 8 years and will seek to build consensus in other members to promote fresh ideas and new blood in Washington DC.
Why should voters choose you?
Today, politics need to change or we will get what we don’t want, unresponsive, out of touch “career” politicians who’s main goal is to fund-raise to get re-elected. Politicians should work for and be accountable to YOU, the voter.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I am the only major party candidate that is born and raised in the 1st District I am working hard to serve. I have lived and studied abroad for two years providing a valuable perspective for my education reform plank of my platform.
--------
STEVE SKELTON
Age: 47
Party Preference: Libertarian
Residence: Snohomish
Occupation: Sales and Marketing
Education: Some College
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: None
Community involvement: Along my wife, Susan, I founded and operate the Snohomish Longhouse, a nonprofit providing meals, clothing, showers, and companionship to anyone in the community who needs it. This ministry represents my libertarian commitment to private charity by bringing together families from all backgrounds and socioeconomic levels for a shared meal … and valuable community interaction breaking down the class barriers that separate us.
Campaign website: www.skelton2020.com
Why are you running for office?
I'm running for office because I believe the Democrat/Republican regime in DC is irredeemable and that it has abandoned responsible governance. These parties must be removed from office and replaced with the citizen legislators our founders intended the members of the House of Representatives to be.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position? To better resolve our blue-city/red-county differences, we must make the federal government less powerful and make our governing decisions closer to home.
How will you address it?
The tenth amendment to the constitution says "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” For every bill that comes before the House, I will reference the 10th amendment and test the constitutionality of the proposed law.
Why should voters choose you?
As a voter, you should choose me because I'm the candidate that understands that I don't know what is best for your life. I'm the candidate dedicated to defending all of your freedoms all of the time. I do not wish to impose any morality on them...conservative or progressive. I just want the citizens to be free to live their lives how they see fit...free from government interference.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Our current representative has voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time this Congress. The Republican candidate, like the rest of team Republican, is certain to vote nearly 100% against her. I'm the only candidate not beholden to the party machinery...free to vote as he or she sees fit; to best defend the constitutional rights of the people...and to restrain the government to better preserve their freedom.
MATTHEW HEINES
Party preference: indepedent
Age: 56
Residence: Redmond, Washington
Occupation: Teacher, Author, Small Businessman
Education: BA History (WSU) MA in Secondary Education (UAA)
Elected offices held: 0
Elected offices sought: U.S. Senate (2018) U.S. House of Representatives (2020)
Community involvement: American Legion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Campaign website: vote4heines.com
Why are you running for office?
Please see my campaign website vote4heines.com and read my Real Deal. To answer briefly, I’m running to get help for the people in the 1st Congressional District and to stop any further shutdown of private industry. I am also running to stop the encroachment and infiltration of our Democracy and our lives by hostile threats as well as the pharmaceutical, banking and high tech industries. Finally, I am running for all the people who don’t have a voice because they don’t have money.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position? The biggest issue is the corruption in the incompetent and incapable U.S. House of Representatives that has gridlocked our government for the past three and half years.
How will you address it?
As an independent, I will work with both parties to get the 1st Congressional District the resources, representation and leadership we need, right now. As an independent, I don’t have to toe any party line. I can make the best deals for the State of Washington, rather than waiting for the scraps from either party to come down to a freshman Congressman.
Why should voters choose you?
I am the only candidate who has the tools, international and military experience, knowledge, education and leadership abilities to help to steer this country during our present storm. I am not going to Washington to be a little emperor. I am going to get help for the people of the 1st Congressional District to get what we need now. When it comes to the people of the 1st District, consider me as grease on the wheels of wise and thoughtful legislation and an anchor on anything else.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I grew up dirt poor in Sequim. We were so poor, even our food stamps bounced. I know what it is to run out of answers for what will I eat tonight? I am also a veteran, a teacher, a world traveler, an author, a businessman and a certified teacher in Washington State. All my life I have been serving my country, learning and experiencing all the things that would eventually help me to be the best US Representative Washington or any state has ever seen.
--------
JUSTIN SMOAK
Party preference: indepedent
Age: 38
Residence: Bellingham
Occupation: Engineering Manager, Samson Rope
Education: BA, Economics, BSc Mining Engineering both from Virginia Tech, M.Eng. Mineral Economics from The University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa)
Elected offices held: none
Elected offices sought: US House of Representatives, WA 1st Congressional district
Community involvement: Cornwall Church, middle school youth group leader; Chuckanut Bay Rugby, Board member, player, coach, and referee; Boys and Girls Club Whatcom County, volunteer
Campaign website: www.smoak2020.com
Why are you running for office?
I’m running for office because for the past 10 years, roughly 7 out of 10 Americans have disapproved of the way Congress is handling their job. The one thing that still unites our divided country is our collective lack of faith in the federal legislative branch to look out for ordinary citizens. Any legislation seems to be written by and intended to take care of special interests, big business, and the elites. More government is viewed as the solution to every problem. Common-sense legislation and policy that we all want to see never seems to materialize as promised. I want to make the government more efficient at service delivery and get it out of places it doesn’t need to be. I hear and share my fellow citizens’ frustrations, from the left and the right, with our do-nothing congress and I want to do something about it.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The biggest issue facing the candidate elected to this position is finding a way to break away from the partisan antagonism and special interest control of our government. Corrupt career politicians, cancel culture, lobbyist spending, misinformation, and just a general lack of good old fashioned common courtesy have poisoned the well in DC. Our leaders don’t seem to realize you can disagree without being disagreeable, and that we can fight passionately and fairly for what we believe, and still come together in the end.
How will you address it?
There have only been 3 independents with no previous party affiliation elected to the House of Representatives since 1949. Should I be elected, the message that Washington State and America are tired of business as usual would be sent loud and clear. I would use my position as an independent to ensure that legislation incorporates practical benefits to everyday Americans and use my platform to call out the special interests manipulating both sides that would otherwise hijack issues and efforts to improve the lives of folks like you and me. I know there are already members in Congress willing to reject the extremist wings of their party, and uniting these like-minded individuals, while encouraging new candidates to replace the corrupt career politicians will be the best way to make the changes we want to see.
Why should voters choose you?
Voters should choose me because I’m one of them, I hear them, and like them I want to see a more efficient, more empathetic and equitable USA rise victorious from our current scorched earth political landscape. I have an established track record of successful collaboration, innovative solutions, and fearless leadership. I’m not trying to become a career politician. I want to make an impact, serve my country for a few terms, and then return home to Bellingham and continue my private sector career. The New Zealand All Blacks rugby team has a rule that you “leave the jersey in a better place”, meaning your main role is to contribute to something bigger than yourself. I love my country and I want to see future generations have a better America, world and life than we did.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
The breadth of my life experiences and the relationships and interactions I’ve had with people all across the socioeconomic, geographic and political spectrum sets me apart from my opponents. I’ve attended private & public schools, I’ve worked a blue collar job 11,000 ft underground & closed multi-million dollar deals in a high rise overlooking Vancouver. I’ve had great moments of personal success and I’ve filed for unemployment. I’ve stared down the barrel of an AK-47 and I’ve been in handcuffs at the mercy of a bad cop. I’ve felt the anxiety of ending up in the hospital injured and not knowing the actual cost of treatment until months later. I’ve seen and heard America through many sets of eyes and voices other than my own, and as a public servant, I would make sure that each one was represented when and where it matters most.
--------
ROBERT DEAN MAIR
No information provided
--------
JEFFREY BEELER
No information provided
