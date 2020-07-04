The following questionnaires were returned from candidates. The answers to questions are in their own words:
RICK LARSEN
- Party preference: Democrat
- Age: 55
- Residence: Everett
- Occupation: U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District.
- Education: I graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma and have a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.
- Elected offices held: I began trying to make a difference through public service on the Snohomish County Council, and today, it is my privilege to serve as the Representative for Washington state’s 2nd District.
- Elected offices sought: Representative for the 2nd District.
- Community involvement: My parents were an important influence on me, encouraging me to be involved in my local community. Their encouragement continues to be a motivation for my service to our communities.
- Campaign website: ricklarsen.org
Why are you running for office?
It is an honor to represent the 2nd District. I am inspired by the strength and resilience of workers, families, students and small business owners across Northwest Washington, whose experiences drive me to fight for an economy that works for everyone.
In our region, that means bringing middle class families better jobs and higher wages, and addressing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am focused on putting the middle class and workers first, fighting climate change and protecting our environment, increasing access to health care and protecting the right to vote.
A healthy environment is important to our region’s economy and way of life. It is my priority to address the impacts of climate change, ensure the U.S. transitions to clean renewable energy and environmental sustainability, and protect our lands, water and wildlife.
Fighting for middle class families and workers also means expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care. I am focused on ensuring veterans get the care they need, lowering prescription drug costs and supporting protections for pre-existing conditions.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The biggest issue I will face in Congress is building an economy that creates more jobs and opportunities for all. Northwest Washington workers, families and small business owners are facing the economic emergency of COVID-19. My top priority is to invest in long-term economic growth that creates jobs and opportunity to help our communities recover.
How will you address it?
In Washington state, transportation means jobs. We must invest in better transit by putting dollars towards roads, bridges and highways. That is why I introduced the BUILD UP Act to ensure mid-sized cities get federal funding to address their infrastructure needs. And it is why I support the INVEST in America Act, which would invest nearly $7 billion over the next five years in Washington state’s transportation systems to help put people back to work, jumpstart the economy and make the transportation network safer and greener.
To compete in the changing global economy, we must invest in education and skills training. I am committed to making it easier and more affordable for workers to go back to school, and for students to get the education they need. I support ensuring workers have access to registered apprenticeship programs. My Youth Access to American Jobs Act would establish a 2-2-2 pilot program that allows students to go from high school to community college to an apprenticeship program, creating a real pathway for young people looking to enter the workforce.
Congress must also pass a significant increase to the federal minimum wage to reduce income inequality. I support the Raise the Wage Act to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, this bill would give 27 million workers a raise and lift more than 1 million people out of poverty.
Why should voters choose you?
I was born and raised in Northwest Washington, and my family has called this region home for more than 100 years. I am committed to building an economy that creates more jobs and opportunities for everyone. If you feel the same, I humbly ask for your support.
I have a deep knowledge of the district and an understanding of family and community as the son of a union power line worker and a mom who managed the books while raising eight kids.
In the U.S. House, I have stood side by side with the first African American president to expand access to health care, with local environmentalists to establish the first wilderness area in Washington state in more than 20 years, with community leaders to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to divide our country, and, as always, with local families as they try to rebuild the Skagit River Bridge, keep jobs at Dakota Creek Industries and expand affordable homes to homeless veterans. I have been through pains and joys with the people I have the privilege of representing, and I hope to work to earn your support.
What sets you apart from your opponents? When you look at who is fighting climate change, building an economy that works for everyone and advocating for health care that fits families’ budgets, look at my work here in the 2nd District. It has been a great honor and privilege to represent the people of Washington state in Washington, D.C., and I am excited about our work together in 2020.
I believe my values are the best fit for this district. But you don’t have to take my word for it. I am proud to have earned endorsements from the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, Laborers' International Union, National Education Association, Sierra Club’s National Political Team and Washington State Chapter, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Young Democrats of Skagit County, Young Democrats of Washington, Skagit County Democrats and 40th Legislative District Democrats.
I am also honored to have endorsements from 60 local elected officials, including your own, such as State Reps. Dave Paul, Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel, State Sen. Liz Lovelett, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere, Anacortes Councilmember Anthony Young, Sedro-Woolley Councilmembers Germaine Kornegay and Karl de Jong, Skagit County Commissioners Ken Dahlstedt and Lisa Janicki, and Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich.
JASON CALL
- Party preference: Democrat
- Age: 48
- Residence: Marysville
- Occupation: Commercial Building Inspector
- Education: BA Political Science (UW '94); BA Education (College of Santa Fe '99); Master's of Education (UW Bothell '04)
- Elected offices held: Washington Democrats State Committee 2016-present; Exec Board Marysville EA (2011-14)
- Elected offices sought: US House 2nd Congressional District
- Community involvement: 30 years of activism in peace/antiwar, social justice, environmental movements; 18 years in public education (HS math)
- Campaign website: www.callforcongress.com
Why are you running for office?
I have lived in Everett & Marysville since 1999. The incumbent has been in office since Bill Clinton was president, and has a verifiably terrible track record as a legislator. It's time for new and better ideas to solve the healthcare and climate emergency crises; old ways of problem solving are not sufficient. We have to get corporate money out of politics.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Healthcare
How will you address it?
I support HR 1384, Medicare For All. Healthcare should not be a for-profit industry. Medicare For All will cover all medical services including dental, vision, hearing, mental health, and long term care; it will cut the insurance CEOs and stockholders out of the loop, and reduce the overall cost of healthcare for all people, while providing better service and more choice in providers than private insurance. It will eliminate the threat of medical bankruptcy, which is the biggest cause of all personal bankruptcies.
Why should voters choose you? I am an activist, I am not a politician; Congress needs more activists and fewer politicians. I am the only progressive in the race, seeking real solutions to ensuring the wealthy are taxed to prevent further income inequality, to solve homelessness, and to eliminate student debt and provide tuition free college and vocational school.
What sets you apart from your opponents? My campaign is 100% grassroots funded. I take NO corporate PAC money, and have signed pledges not to take money from the fossil fuel industry, the war machine, and the healthcare industry, among others. I support Medicare For All and the Green New Deal resolution, and a guaranteed just transition in the labor force. The incumbent has indicated his intent to keep taking corporate money and refuses to support Medicare For All or the Green New Deal. I believe that crony corporate corruption is the single biggest problem with not being able to ensure current and future economic stability for all people, and I will support Campaign Finance Reform legislation to address this.
JAMES D. GOLDER
- Party preference: Republican
- Age: Not provided
- Elected offices held: Republican Precinct Committeeman. Previous State Legislator for eight years. Previous Chairman Ways and Means Committee and Business Committee. Previous State Chairman "George Bush for President" Committee. Presidential Advisor and appointee in Washington D.C. Life long dedicated Republican Activist. Extensive experience as a semi-professional campaign worker starting with Governor Dan Evans.
- Education: Juris Doctorate, UPS and University of Notre Dame.
- Work experience: Financial Advisor, Real Estate Appraiser and owner of several businesses. Manager 4000 head feedlot.
- Community activities: Previous President and current Treasurer Harris Custer Water Association, Past President Oak Harbor Friends of the Library, Past member Oak Harbor Library Board. Past President local NAIFA
- Campaign website: Not provided.
Why are you running for office? Statement: I believe Congressman Rick Larsen is doing a good job representing the progressives in this district. I am a Republican and I will represent a different constituency. I believe it is time for a change and a shift to a more conservative approach.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position? Not provided.
How will you address it? Not provided.
Why should voters choose you? Not provided.
What sets you apart from your opponents? Not provided.
Contact: golderj@cablespeed.com
CODY HART
- Party preference: Republican
- Age: 45
- Residence: Sedro-Woolley
- Occupation: Small Business Owner, Civil Engineer
- Education: Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
- Elected offices held: After years of public service, this is the first elected position I have pursued.
- Elected offices sought: 2020 Washington State U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Community involvement: Skagit Council of Governments (SCOG) Transportation System Technical Advisory Committee, Skagit County Human Services Transportation Services Plan member (HSTP), Washington Chapter of American Public Works Association (APWA-WA) Committee Chair, Skagit /Island County Builders Association (SICBA) member.
- Campaign website: Codyhart.org
Why are you running for office? Over the last several years, I have been using my expertise as a professional engineer to expose hundreds of millions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse that government has allowed through ignorance or incompetence. At the same time, I have been fighting rampant discrimination against veterans and minority owned businesses. I am tired of hearing that no one will be held accountable, and that raising taxes is the answer. I have a better answer, and I actually have the skills needed to fix these problems. I will hold government accountable, and will work with others. That is why I decided to run for U.S. Representative.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position? Government bureaucracy is immense, and the citizens of this district need someone with the knowledge, expertise, and grit to cut through the red tape.
How will you address it? I will continue to apply my unique skills and experience to identify and expose the problems I have outlined above. As Representative, I can leverage my experience and expertise to provide workable solutions to these problems rather than continuing to let government get away with “business as usual.”
Why should voters choose you? I am simply the most qualified candidate to do the jobwho has actually shown my dedicated to protecting the public and ability to get the job done.
What sets you apart from your opponents? I am the only candidate who actually has experience holding government accountable, who is an infrastructure expert, who has served honorably in the military, and who owns a small business. Most importantly, I promise to put our Country and region's needs above partisan politics.
TIMOTHY HAZELO
- Party preference: Republican
- Age: 52
- Residence: Oak Harbor WA 2nd
- Occupation: Military contractor NAS Whidbey Island
- Education: AAS from Skagit Valley along with multiple credits and courses of interest from other colleges and universities. I want the education based on what I need to know not ancillary courses not associated with my need’s.
- Elected offices held: Precinct and county Delegate
- Elected offices sought: WA states 2nd CD
- Community involvement: I have coached youth sports and support local charities.
- Campaign website: www.TimHazeloforCongress.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for congress to bring the people’s perspective back to DC.
Americans deserve accountability and a leaner government that prioritizes upholding the Constitution and serving its citizens.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The ability to stand up for our constitution, history and way of life. It seems that the elected officials have lost their fortitude to do the right thing. All they worry about is the next election and pandering to special groups.
How will you address it?
I will stand up, be loud and not be intimidated by special interests or fringe groups. I will introduce and vote on legislation based on three things. 1) is it constitutional 2) is it good for the people and 3) can we afford it.
Why should voters choose you?
Because I am one of the voters here, I love my life here and want to continue to live here. I will always have on my mind, what am I going to do when my self-imposed term limit is up! I don’t like DC and will be there only to do my job representing the people of the 2nd CD. As Jefferson said the representative should go to the capital represent their people then go home and live their life’s with the people.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I am not a yes person; I will not jump when Pelosi or some other group says leap! I am a representative of this district not of a party, I do, and will continue to live in the district that I am representing. I believe that my background of 21 years in the Navy 8 years’ military contracting, multiple years in corporate America and dozens of countries visited give me a big advantage over a career partisan politician in not only local affairs but country and global affairs as well. Take for instance in the 1970s about 70% of our elected officials came from a military background, today it's only about 21%. With that said we are more partisan than I can remember. What I and other military candidates bring to the table is the ability to not see a partisan vision but to see a common goal and have the ability to work as a team to reach it! The fact is I will step up and be your representative in Washington and Washington DC bringing common sense back to the congress while fighting for our district, the foundation of the United States, the Constitution and our way of life.
TIM UY
- Party preference: Trump Republican
- Age: 45
- Residence: Bellingham, WA
- Occupation: President, Sycamore Corporation (property management); Founder and President, Loqu8 Inc. (learning software); Principal, Gig8 (cryptocurrency consultancy)
- Education: Bachelor of Science, California Institute of Technology; Ph.D., Applied Physics, Stanford University
- Elected offices held: I am not a 20-year career politician, but a fellow American who will bring fresh voice to Congress. I propose that congressmen should have a self-imposed limit of three terms without pension, and no perks; your congressman should be focused on service over self-interest.
- Elected offices sought: U.S. House of Representatives #WA02
- Community involvement: I am currently in training as a volunteer firefighter pending full certification, whereupon I will be regularly performing on-call duty.
- Campaign website: https://tim.uy
Why are you running for office?
To support every legislative action that helps Trump succeed, so we can all prosper again.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
No one on earth has a greater vested interest than President Trump in bringing back the American Dream for all citizens. Will your congressman work with him or against him? House democrats wasted 4 years on a Russian collusion hoax, a phony impeachment, and ripping up the State of the Union. Don’t give them another day.
Choose greatness, not "the new normal"; liberty, not bondage; creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security not anarchy; healing not hatred; justice not chaos.
How will you address it?
100% support for President Trump
Why should voters choose you?
100% support for President Trump
What sets you apart from your opponents?
100% support for President Trump
