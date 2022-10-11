2022 Fulbright HSI Leaders

2022 Fulbright HSI Leaders

 By the Fulbright Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) is recognizing 43 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as 2022 Fulbright HSI Leaders for their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.