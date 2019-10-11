WASHINGTON (AP) — Weston McKennie scored 32 seconds into the game and had the fastest hat trick from the kickoff in U.S. history, helping the Americans overwhelm Cuba 7-0 on Friday night for a laugher in their first CONCACAF Nations League match.
Jordan Morris scored and tied a U.S. record with three assists and Josh Sargent also had a goal as the 21st-ranked Americans burst to a 6-0 halftime lead against No. 179 Cuba.
AUTO RACING
￼ TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin went nearly 205 mph at Talladega Superspeedway, where he was among seven drivers to top 203 mph in Friday’s first practice.
The Daytona 500 winner went 204.904 mph in the closing moments of the first drafting session of the weekend. He was the only driver to top 204, but Kevin Harvick was second fastest at 203.688 mph. Kyle Busch, who had an early fuel pressure issue at the start of practice, was third at 203.684.
BASEBALL
￼ NEW YORK — The price of qualifying offers for Major League Baseball free agents dropped for the first time, falling by $100,000 to $17.8 million.
Determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year, the figure announced Friday reflects a flat market last offseason.
GOLF
￼ HUMBLE, Texas — Expectant father Peter Malnati started strong and shot 7-under 65 Friday to lead at the Houston Open after morning rain and lightning prevented the second round from being completed.
First-round co-leader Austin Cook, who opened with an 8-under 64, briefly got to 11-under before dropping all the way to 6-under through 15 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 7 p.m. Talor Gooch, who started the day tied with Cook, improved to 9-under through 14 holes and is a shot behind Malnati’s lead.
￼ CARY, N.C. — Doug Barron lost his great start with three bogeys over his last four holes and had to settle for a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Woody Austin after the opening round Friday in the SAS Championship.
This is the last regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions before the top 72 players advance to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
OLYMPICS
￼ Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer announced his retirement Friday, shortly after receiving a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted into his hip.
The 30-year-old Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016 and an individual bronze in 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year. His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he wouldn’t have been eligible for next year’s Olympics.
