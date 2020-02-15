LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Smith scored 20 points and Cody Riley added 15 points and seven rebounds as UCLA rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for a 67-57 win over Washington on Saturday night.
It was UCLA’s second consecutive comeback victory. The Bruins rallied from a 50-38 deficit to beat Washington State 86-83 in overtime on Thursday.
UCLA went on a 9-0 run to take a 58-51 lead. Tyger Campbell’s steal led to a Smith 3-pointer, that gave the Bruins their first lead of the second half at 53-51 with 6:11 left. Smith and David Singleton each had 3-pointers in that run.
UCLA (15-11, 8-5 Pac-12) has won three straight games and seven of its last nine after a 1-3 start in conference play.
Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels each had 15 points for Washington (12-14, 2-11), which has lost eight consecutive games. Stewart added 10 rebounds and two blocks.
The Huskies closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a 34-27 halftime lead before Marcus Tsohonis hit a 3-pointer and Stewart threw down a dunk to make it a 12-point lead about 90 seconds after the break.
UCLA scored 11 of the next 13 points to cut its deficit to 41-38. Riley made a 3-pointer, a tough basket inside and two free throws during that stretch.
After scoring 11 points in overtime to lift UCLA to a win over Washington State on Thursday, Riley continued to earn more playing time, though he didn’t start.
Stewart tied the school record for blocks by a freshman in a single season. Stewart has 55 blocks this season, as did Marquese Chriss in the 2015-16 season.
This was UCLA’s first regular season sweep of Washington since the 2016-17 season.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.