Ukraine Russia War

A Ukrainian soldier walks Saturday through the city of Vuhledar, near the front lines of the country's war with Russia.

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.

After a somber and defiant day of commemorations on Friday and a marathon news conference, Ukraine's seemingly indefatigable president followed up with new video posts a day later in which he declared that "Russia must lose in Ukraine" and argued that its forces can be defeated this year.


