Ann Caldwell received the Ted Reep Award from the United Way of Skagit County Garden Party, according to a news release.
Each year, a volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding commitment and service is honored with the award and recognition for his or her hard work for the United Way.
Andrew Entrikin, board president, presented the award, saying the organization was better because of her service.
Caldwell comes from a family of servicer workers. Her mother served as the first woman president of United Way of Yakima and her paternal grandfather was involved with the organization back when it was called United Good Neighbors.
Caldwell has been with the United Way of Skagit County for 10 years and served as the the treasurer for four years.
The award is named after longtime supporter Ted Reep, who served on the board for almost 20 years. The first Ted Reep Award was awarded in 1985.
