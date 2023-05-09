Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin, guarantees the best FX rates for cross-border payments.

Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin, guarantees the best FX rates for cross-border payments.

 By Digital Currency Monetary Authority

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced banks and fintech companies now have access to the guaranteed best FX rates for transacting cross-border payments through its money servicing platform, Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin.

Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), Unicoin, symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü, is legally a money commodity regulated by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) and can transact in any legal tender settlement currency.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.