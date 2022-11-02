Digital Humanities Project Hosts Rare Collection of Previously Inaccessible Documents and Articles Surrounding the Discovery and Excavation of the Tomb

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. and SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 100 years, scholars and the curious public can see one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century in a new light. The Tutankhamun Centenary: 1922–2022 is a website showcasing University of Washington students' groundbreaking digital humanities (DH) research to mark a century since the discovery of King Tutankhamun's (King Tut's) tomb. For the Tut Talks project, masters and undergraduate students used tools like Gale Digital Scholar Lab (The Lab) from Gale, part of Cengage Group, to create a publicly available resource from previously inaccessible collections. It includes selected private papers of Howard Carter, the British archeologist who discovered the tomb, and articles from The Times of London, the primary disseminator of information about the discovery and excavation. Read Gale's blog for more insight on the project.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.