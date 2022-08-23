Zulily (PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

Zulily (PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

 By Zulily

As new data shows moms are shifting their holiday shopping habits amid inflation and becoming increasingly mindful of gifting this year, online retailer Zulily makes the holiday shopping experience easier with personalized deals on a wide variety of toys from the most iconic brands

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As household budgets tighten amid ongoing inflation and 85 million moms in the U.S.1 prepare for the 2022 holiday shopping season, new data from online retailer Zulily reveals that moms' desire to pile toys under the tree remains strong, but inflation pressures are causing them to be more intentional about the gift purchases they are making for family and friends this year.2 This holiday season, Zulily is offering moms early deals on some of the most recognized, trusted and iconic brand names she'll remember from her childhood, like LEGO®, Play-Doh®, Fisher-Price,® Little Tikes®, and more, to provide exactly what she's shopping for and make her holiday shopping experience a little easier, fun, and affordable.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.