A partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
SEPTEMBER
22: Babysplitters
22: Babyteeth
22: Beckman
22: Iceland Is Best
22: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season
22: Man with a Plan: Season 3
22: Rick & Morty: Season 4
22: Sanctuary, Season 1
22: The Good Fight: Season Four
22: The Secret: Dare to Dream
29: Charmed
29: Penny Dreadful: City of Angeles Season One
29: DC’s Stargirl: Complete First Season
29: Welcome to Sudden Death
OCTOBER
6: The Tax Collector
6: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Season 1
6: Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!
6: Save Yourselves!
6: Star Trek: Picard – Season One
6: Tales from the Hood 3
6: The 2nd
6: The Last Kingdom: Season Four
6: The Secret Garden
6: Valley Girl
6: Yummy
