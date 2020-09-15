A partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

SEPTEMBER

22: Babysplitters

22: Babyteeth

22: Beckman

22: Iceland Is Best

22: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season

22: Man with a Plan: Season 3

22: Rick & Morty: Season 4

22: Sanctuary, Season 1

22: The Good Fight: Season Four

22: The Secret: Dare to Dream

29: Charmed

29: Penny Dreadful: City of Angeles Season One

29: DC’s Stargirl: Complete First Season

29: Welcome to Sudden Death

OCTOBER

6: The Tax Collector

6: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Season 1

6: Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

6: Save Yourselves!

6: Star Trek: Picard – Season One

6: Tales from the Hood 3

6: The 2nd

6: The Last Kingdom: Season Four

6: The Secret Garden

6: Valley Girl

6: Yummy

