...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
UPDATE: Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to hold a media call-back following his first visit to Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media call-back to conclude his first visit to the U.S. capital.
Event:
Media call-back
Date:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Time:
5:00-6:00 p.m. (EDT)
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain dial-in information.
Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline.
