WASHINGTON, DC, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a media call-back to conclude his first visit to the U.S. capital.

Event:

Media call-back

Date:

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Time:

5:00-6:00 p.m. (EDT)

 

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to obtain dial-in information.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

