SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uplevel, the leading engineering insights solution, is pleased to announce significant business momentum in 2021. Over the year, Uplevel has grown its customer base by 100%, increased headcount by 62%, hired a Head of Product, and was named as a top 100 Best Companies to Work for by Seattle Business magazine. To top it off, the company will kick off a three-month 4-day workweek experiment at the start of 2022.
It has been a considerable challenge for many software engineering organizations to suddenly be all-remote or hybrid. Uplevel has been uniquely positioned in 2021 to provide the data these teams need to make their ambitious product goals and avoid developer burnout by identifying roadblocks before they happen and promoting healthy productivity.
"Uplevel has seen tremendous growth this year, finishing off 2021 by doubling the number of customers in Q4 alone and growing our team by 62%," said Joe Levy, CEO of Uplevel. "More and more engineering organizations are looking not only at what work is getting done but how the team is doing. People are trying to support their developers to work effectively, while also reducing burnout. As the only solution that fully empowers developers to hold their teams accountable and continually improve on these work and people metrics, Uplevel is helping organizations align at all levels to increase velocity while reducing burnout. It's been fun to see the market react so positively this year and we're looking forward to helping more engineering teams grow in 2022."
Uplevel has also welcomed a new Head of Product, Glenn Block, who is leading product management, design, and UX. Glenn brings 25 years of experience in software engineering and product management through roles as an engineer and product lead at companies including Microsoft, DocuSign, Auth0, and Splunk. With his focus on building inclusive workplaces, his background will help Uplevel double down its investment in engineering teams.
Seattle Business magazine's 2021 100 Best Companies to Work for
In November, Uplevel was named a best small business to work for by Seattle Business magazine. Highly rated by its own employees and recognized for its unique people-first approach to building software, the company holds a diverse and expanding client roster including Avalara, Qualtrics, Accolade, and others, driving consistent quarter-over-quarter growth.
4-Day Workweek Experiment
Starting January 2022, our Seattle-based and remote team will begin a three-month trial of working a condensed week of Monday to Thursday while keeping the same salaries.
"As a company that focuses on helping engineering organizations be more effective, we felt it was necessary and in line with our values to challenge the 5-day workweek norm. We will use our own product to measure critical factors that impact our employees abilities to meet our company goals without burning out and will share our findings in April 2022," continued Levy.
Additional Information:
4-day workweek: https://uplevelteam.com/2021/12/06/is-a-4-day-workweek-radical-or-obvious-the-experiment-begins/
2021 100 Best Companies to Work for: https://www.seattlebusinessmag.com/100-best-companies-work/100-best-companies-work-2021-small
About Uplevel
Uplevel is your engineering insights solution that leverages data from everyday developer tools to help you reliably meet sprint goals without burning out your team. We believe that data-driven work cultures foster the most innovative teams. Software engineers and managers receive insights and alerts integrated into their daily workflow based on best practices and a superset of data from tools such as calendar, code repository, project management, and messaging. With Uplevel, engineers and managers are empowered with individual and team data so they can use data-driven insights to reliably make product goals and support developers in reaching their potential while avoiding burnout. Uplevel is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Learn more at http://www.uplevelteam.com.
