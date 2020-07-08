For a few hours during the sunny morning of Monday, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe fished for sockeye salmon making their return journey up the Skagit River to the Baker River.
The tribe said in a news release that it planned to harvest about 700 fish to be distributed to tribal elders.
“This small annual fishery is our tribal members’ annual opportunity to honor both the huge sacrifice that our ancestors made and honor the deal that was struck,” the news release said of the Treaty of Point Elliot signed in 1855 with the United States.
The thousands of fish uncaught will be helped over Puget Sound Energy’s Lower Baker River Dam to Baker Lake, where they will spawn.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife announced in June that about 13,000 of the salmon are expected to return this year — not enough to support a sport fishery on Baker Lake.
In recent years, though, the fishery has returned strong, showing significant growth after help from the state, tribes and PSE to help the local sockeye species recover from a low of less than 100 fish.
Scott Schuyler of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe said recovery efforts must continue and expand because salmon throughout the region remain threatened by global ocean pollution and climate change.
“The Skagit is the largest and most biologically important river that flows into Puget Sound. While we have made good progress in recovering sockeye, we need more collective support to affect environmental change on a global level,” he said.
