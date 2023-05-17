Comprehensive sexual health testing utilizing self-collected specimens
SHORELINE, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek is expanding its STI Testing options by offering laboratory STI panels, including those for PrEP, that can be conveniently self-collected in the comfort of patients own homes.
The expansion into self-collected STI testing is driven by the importance of empowering individuals to understand their sexual health status to prevent the spread of STIs. The new at-home testing options provide convenience and privacy, addressing barriers such as hesitancy to seek clinical testing and limited access to healthcare facilities.
"Supporting public health is at the core of US BioTek's mission. With rates of STIs on the rise and testing rates on the decline following the pandemic, we see sexually transmitted infections as a great threat to public health." States Jack Frausing, Chief Executive Officer at US BioTek. "Our goal with self-collection STI testing is to provide practitioners a resource that puts STI testing into the hands of individuals who may avoid clinics or simply don't have easy access to the needed clinical testing, especially for those seeking PrEP testing."
The new standard self-collected STI testing panels include:
Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, & Trichomonas Panel
Standard STI Panel
All Covered STI Panel
PrEP Screen
Comprehensive PrEP Panel
All US BioTek STI test results are guaranteed within 36 hours of receiving samples.
Self-Collection Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing is available as of May 17th, 2023, to all practitioners with US BioTek accounts. To create a US BioTek Practitioner Account, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/create-account.
If you are a US BioTek practitioner, you can request free collection kits at
US BioTek Laboratories is an industry-leading international laboratory that pioneers testing methods that deliver quality results with the highest degree of reproducibility. US BioTek provides the most comprehensive food sensitivity, inhalant, and allergy testing along with convenient and comprehensive sexually transmitted infections, organic acids, environmental pollutants, and mycotoxin testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.