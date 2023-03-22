Are Mycotoxins from molds making you sick? With a simple urine test you can better understand your toxic burden and how it is impacting your body on a mitochondrial level.

Are Mycotoxins from molds making you sick? With a simple urine test you can better understand your toxic burden and how it is impacting your body on a mitochondrial level.

 By US BioTek Laboratories

To provide patients a clear picture of their toxic burden & how it's impacting their health

SHORELINE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories announces today that it is launching Mycotoxin testing. Mycotoxins are toxins released by thousands of mold species. The new testing evaluates 16 of the most common pathogenic mycotoxins providing insights into the potential toxic mold burden of patients.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.