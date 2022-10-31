USAFacts provides a data-driven portrait of the American population, US governments’ finances, and governments’ impact on society. We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative without a political agenda. We provide vital spending, revenue, demo...

USAFacts provides a data-driven portrait of the American population, US governments' finances, and governments' impact on society. We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative without a political agenda.

 By USAFacts, UC Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy

Nation's First Congressional Data Certificate Program is Free to Congressional Member and Professional Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, the nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government metrics, today announced a new professional learning program developed in partnership with UC Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy. Designed to educate Congressional staff on federal data policy and working with data, the Congressional Data Certificate program will focus on using data for federal policy work and writing legislation to produce useful data for the country.


